Chennai: Royal Bengal Tiger attacks animal keeper at Vandalur Zoo

An animal keeper Tuesday sustained a minor injury after he was attacked by a Royal Bengal Tiger at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo in Chennai.

The zoo officials said animal keeper Chellaiya has been with the wildlife sanctuary for more than three decades now. “The tiger was not keeping well. It was put in a squeeze cage for examination. You need to position the animal in a certain way to draw the blood sample and initiate other procedures. Whenever such a process is carried out, the animal tends to move. On one such occasion, the animal lashed at the caretaker and he suffered a minor injury. These kinds of incidents tend to happen when you are handling an animal in a close quarter. The caretaker is an experienced person and he was present alongside the veterinary team so nothing major happened,” Srinivas Reddy, Director, Vandalur Zoo told indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI quoted a senior official at the zoo as saying that the animal keeper received a slight nail scratch from the tiger below his lower eyelid. The zoo director said that the caretaker was immediately provided treatment and he is now stable.