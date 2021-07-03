Chennai: Rotary Club of Madras begins restoration of Sithalapakkam lake

With the Tamil Nadu government having extended lockdown across the state with further restrictions, the Rotary Club of Madras has begun the restoration of Sithalapakkam lake, a 200-acre lake located along the Mambakkam-Medavakkam Main Road in Chennai.

Once used for irrigation, the lake had become an eyesore over the years with garbage and sewage being dumped into the lake.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, P N Mohan, the chairman of the lake restoration committee and former president of the club, said the club had commenced restoration of the lake on June 30 after receiving the green signal from the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD). “The lake is being restored independently by the Rotary Club of Madras and the funds for the same have been raised by the club”, said Mohan.

The restoration of the lake will involve desilting, dredging, clearing accumulated garbage, plugging sewage line inlets, opening up the water inlets and strengthening the bunds. Once restored, the lake will provide water to around 2 lakh residents living near the lake premises, Mohan said.

Desilting work is underway at Sithalapakkam lake. (Image: Rotary Club of Madras) Desilting work is underway at Sithalapakkam lake. (Image: Rotary Club of Madras)

Officials from PWD were unavailable for comment.

Post restoration, Mohan said that the public will be allowed to walk along the perimeter of the lake for recreation and fitness but they cannot draw water from the lake.

“We have requested residents residing around the lake to take care of the lake and ensure that water is not drawn because the lake will help in recharging the groundwater and fill up their respective borewells”, said the chairman.

Mohan said that the restoration work is expected to be completed in four months, just in time for the northeast monsoon. Tamil Nadu receives most of its rainfall during the northeast monsoon between October to December.

Till date, the Rotary Club of Madras has restored five lakes over the last three years, namely Puducherry Keni Lake in Sholinganallur, Puduthangal Lake near Tambaram, Thirumullaivoyal Lake near Ambattur, Koladi Aparna Lake near Thiruverkadu and Madambakkam Lake in Madambakkam. The lakes, which cover roughly 500 acres, provide water to around 5 lakh people, added Mohan.