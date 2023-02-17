Over 500 people killed in Chennai road accidents last year: Traffic police data

A total of 500 vehicles were involved in road accidents in Chennai city and 508 people have lost their lives last year, according to data by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) released Thursday

The accident data for the year 2022 records the number of road fatalities caused due to negligence.

Pedestrians were the worst-hit victims of road fatalities as they contributed to 35 per cent (179 people) of the casualties last year. Reckless driving by motorcyclists killed as many as 241 people and in 79 cases, the victims have been pedestrians.

Over 100 people who travelled on motorcycles died last year. Referred to as self-fall (motorists encountering accidents without colliding with other vehicles), this has been the third highest mode through which the accidents have occurred. Speeding, and rider/pillion riders not wearing helmets are cited as the major reasons for accidents.

Lorries have also been blamed for their notorious driving, often crashing into motorcycles; on 41 occasions. They have resulted in 64 road accidents in 2022.

Officials said that the public transport utility Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has claimed 27 lives in 2022. While pedestrians have been the victims in 11 cases, 10 motorists have also been killed in accidents involving public buses. A total of five passengers have fallen from the bus during their journey ‘on footboard’. Despite plenty of awareness, the officials expressed concern over the public’s callousness towards ‘footboard travelling’ which has been the reason for such accidents.

Kapil Kumar Saratkar, Additional Traffic Police Commissioner, said that though his team is putting its best efforts to reduce the number of accidents, at the end of the day, the public has to be more aware of the traffic rules and regulations and drive responsibly.