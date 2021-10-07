Chennai: 3 arrested for abducting former policeman

The city police Tuesday night arrested three men on charges of abducting a retired police officer and demanding a ransom for his release.

The officer, identified as Moosa (73), is a retired sub-inspector and a resident of Chetpet in Chennai. As per reports, he is into trading business.

According to the police, around 10 am on October 3, a gang abducted Moosa from his residence. The abductors called up Moosa’s younger son Basheer and demanded a ransom of Rs three crore. Basheer alerted the J-12 Kanathur police station and lodged a complaint.

Special teams were formed under Kilpauk DCP Karthikeyan and Adyar DCP Mahendran to nab the perpetrators. As per the police, one Kumar (44) alias Aruppu Kumar of Tiruvarur, who was working under Moosa, had sketched out the whole plan to kidnap his former boss to get a hefty ransom. Kumar, a history-sheeter, has multiple cases, including a murder case pending against him.

In subsequent calls, the ransom amount was reduced to Rs 50 lakh and then to Rs 25 lakh and the gang demanded Basheer to hand over the money near Egmore. As soon as Basheer handed over the money, the gang released Moosa. The policemen, who were waiting in plain clothes, caught the gang immediately.

CCTV visuals showed a police officer jumping on the bonnet of the car to stop the gang. In a cinematic chase, the gang was successfully stopped by the cops at gunpoint and Kumar, Prakash (33) of Sirkazhi and Shanthi (28) of Madhavaram were arrested.

Reportedly, Shanthi provided her de-addiction centre near Porur to detain the former policeman. Four other gang members, including Shanthi’s husband Gandhi, Mani, Vinoth and Sathish managed to escape. Police have launched a hunt to nab the remaining criminals.

The police have seized Rs 25 lakh, gold rings, cell phones, cars and a bike from the gang.