Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Chennai residents can now test water quality at new laboratory in Kilpauk

An amount of Rs 75 will be charged to test water samples from each household and Rs 200 from apartments.

The laboratory is part of steps taken to provide clean water (FILE)

The residents of Chennai can now test the quality of water running in their house taps at Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (CMWSSB) new laboratory in Kilpauk.

The government laboratory that is set up at a cost of Rs 7 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on November 22.

According to a statement by the CMWSSB, an amount of Rs 75 will be charged to test water samples from each household and Rs 200 for one sample from apartments. The laboratory will charge Rs 200 from commercial establishments as well as test water in open wells and borewells.

The water agency has been taking efforts to provide clean water, carefully dispose of the sewerage and also check the quality of drinking water as an integrated task, the Board stated.

Apart from monitoring the quality of drinking water supplied to the Chennai residents, the Board has a Quality Assurance Wing (QAW) to analyse water resources used by the public such as open wells and borewells. The authorities are collecting drinking water samples from about 600 places in the city on a daily basis.

It was noted that there are separate facilities in the laboratory to test water samples as well as the quality of sewage discharged from sewage treatment plans.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 04:17:34 pm
