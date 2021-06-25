Chennai residents can now book Covid-19 vaccination slots through corporation portal

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to at a vaccination centre in Chennai on Monday. (PTI)

In a bid to decongest Covid-19 vaccination centres, the Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a dedicated portal for residents to book slots. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru inaugurated the website on Thursday in the presence of civic body officials.

Who can book vaccination slots?

Residents belonging to any of the 15 zones in the city can book their slots online. They can alternatively call up 044-4612 2300 or WhatsApp 9499933644 for booking slots. The slot has to be rebooked if you miss your appointment.

How to book vaccination slots?

Go to the portal gccvaccine.in directly or through https://www.chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/covid-details/.

There are two options; book a vaccine slot and manage your slot. When checked on Friday, no slots were available. The residents can choose a centre of their choice and time. If a slot is booked successfully, the user can go to the vaccination centre on the assigned date and time with a government-approved ID and mobile phone for OTP verification and registration.

Is it the same as CoWIN booking?

No. The portal clarifies that this booking is only to secure slots at a vaccination centre. “A separate CoWin booking will be done in the vaccination centre by officials,” it says.

Are all slots booked online through this portal now?

No. According to Chennai Corporation, only one-third of the doses allotted to a particular centre will be available through this portal. The rest will be for those who go to the centre in person.