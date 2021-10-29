Chennai: Poor quality in plastering work major defect at KP Park tenements, says report

The Centre for Urbanisation, Building and Environment (CUBE), which has assessed the quality of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Kesava Pillai (KP) park in Pulianthope, found “poor quality” and “unacceptable workmanship” of plastering as one of the critical defects out of several discrepancies that led to faulty construction in the tenements.

The report published by CUBE, which is a joint Initiative of IIT Madras and Tamil Nadu Government, had studied the tenements after several complaints were raised by the occupants about stability and quality of construction last month. CUBE had assessed the quality of 864 apartment units in four blocks in one of the two clusters at KP Park. The other cluster, which has a total of 1,056 units, was not included in the assessment, the report showed.

The report was prEpared after assessing the quality in three broad categories — concrete structural elements, non-structural and fit out materials, and workmanship.

The report cited shortcomings in tiling works such as improper fixing, hollowness, inadequate grouting at the edges as the leading causes for widespread seepages. Improper sealing of closets and floor traps also contribute to the seepage, according to the report.

“Unauthorized modifications to toilets and plumbing lines have further complicated the seepage issues and would definitely lead to blockages of the sewer lines in the future. These seepages have led to dampness, blistering of wall plasters, peeling off of paints on both the internal and external masonry walls,” the report said.

The report also said that inadequate installation and poor maintenance of the trunk infrastructure services such as firefighting, elevators, DG backup sets water, supply sewerage lines and storm water drains had resulted in their functionality.

In August, the families at the KP Park tenements complained of leaky ceilings, damaged staircases, cracks on the doors, faulty lifts, broken water pipes and claimed that this was because of the alleged substandard structures constructed within the city limits. Following complaints, Minister for Rural Industries and Slum Clearance Board Thamo Anbarasan and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu had inspected the place.

Pointing out that unauthorised modifications to toilets and plumbing lines by some of the allottees of the houses had further complicated the seepage issues, the report said that such modifications should be stopped.

The report suggested that addressing the non-structural / fit-out materials and workmanship defects would help in meeting the aspirations of the allottees. It also asked for regular maintenance of trunk infrastructure of the KP Park and said that “this will not only enhance the serviceability of the said towers but also invoke maximum satisfaction quotient of the occupants.”

“TNUHDB may consider to adopt holistic and foolproof quality assurance protocols and quality control procedures during all three stages of execution namely pre construction, during construction and post construction stage,” the report concluded.