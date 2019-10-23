‘Haven’t enforced any dress code’: Chennai RTO after woman complains of moral policing

Few days after a woman alleged that she was turned away by the Regional Transport Officer in Chennai for wearing jeans while taking a driving test, the office on Wednesday denied any such incident, adding that they have not enforced any kind of dress code.

“No such incident happened in our zone. I have checked with the two inspectors who conducted the driving tests. They have not sent back any person as some of the reports claimed,” said KK Nagar Regional Transport Officer G. Sundaramoorthy.

“People can wear whatever they wish, we have not enforced any dress code. If it had been any interior areas in Chennai where people don’t show up in modern dress often, then there is a possibility of some senior authorities advising them to dress in a certain manner, but here, in KK Nagar, where most of the men and women come in modern dress to take their tests, it’s not possible,” he added.

According to media reports, the woman, who took her driving test in Chennai-West Zone RTO in KK Nagar, was told by the Motor Vehicle Inspector that her dress was inappropriate and was instructed to wear salwar-kameez to take the test.

The woman’s claim received severe outrage as people accused the transport officers of moral policing despite there being no such dress code in Motor Vehicle’s Act.

Sundaramoorthy also added there has never been a dress code to take a driving test to obtain a license.

“If the incident had happened really, that woman would have immediately raised a complaint. But till now, no such complaints have been received by the department,” he said.

Devadhas Gandhi, the joint-secretary of South India Driving School Owners Federation, said that people have been subjected to moral policing while taking their tests and also while receiving a license.

“When they go for a driving test, they are expected to dress appropriately. The inspecting officers think it is disrespectful if people wear shorts or lungi or have a scarf around their neck when they are taking a test. Similarly, women are expected to dress decently. It has been the case for several years,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also added the officers should be matured in dealing with the younger generation.

“I still remember, one of my driving school learner’s application was rejected because he was wearing shorts. He just came back from college and hurriedly went to the RTO for the test and was sent back for such a lame reason,” he said.

“But, the other day, an IAS officer’s son appeared in shorts and was applying for an International driving license. He was given without any question. That’s how the system functions here,” Gandhi added, saying nepotism exists in these cases.