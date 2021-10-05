Isolated showers in Chennai, more rain likely today

Parts of Chennai and other neighbouring districts received light showers in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpet, and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few hours.

Due to the rainfall, many areas in the city witnessed power disruption. The RMC has predicted heavy to very rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places over Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, South Tamil Nadu and Delta districts today. Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Karur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Salem and Namakkal districts and even in Puducherry & Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Private weather channel Skymet Weather announced on Monday said a cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu coast.

“A trough is extending from cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea to the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bengal across Kerala and Interior Tamil Nadu. Conditions are becoming favorable for commencement of a withdrawal of monsoon from October 6.”

Private weather blogger Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman took to Twitter and said Chennai, North, and South Tamil Nadu districts will get a good spell of rainfall.