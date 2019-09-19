Relief for parched city as rains lash Chennai

Bringing relief to the parched city, rains lashed Chennai and adjoining areas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre had forecast rain or thundershowers in the city on Wednesday evening and a cloudy day today, with chances of light rains in some parts. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will touch 33 degrees Celcius, the local weather agency said.

Its 48-hour forecast on Wednesday read: “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 25 deg Celsius respectively.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure area was likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal, off the Andhra Pradesh coast, due to a cyclonic circulation and would bring rains to Andhra, Telangana and North Tamil Nadu.

#ChennaiRains was among the top India trends this morning as users woke up to a cool and rainy morning. Several users shared pictures and videos on social media.