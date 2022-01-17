Light to moderate rain likely over Chennai, neighbouring districts

Updated: January 17, 2022 2:54:40 pm
Dark clouds loomed over Chennai and its neighbouring areas since Sunday evening and the skies finally opened up early in the morning on Monday bringing light to moderate showers in several areas.
The regional meteorological centre in Chennai said thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely over Tiruvallur and moderate rain is expected at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal area within next one or two hours.
According to the latest observations, 6 cm of rainfall was recorded in Ambattur in Tiruvallur district, 3 cm in ACS Medical College in Kancheepuram district, and 2 cm each in Chennai (north), Poonamallee (Tiruvallur), Korattur (Tiruvallur), Tambaram (Chengalpattu) among others.
Morning rains..#MondayMorning #Showers ☔⛈️🌧️ @ChennaiRains @saran_2016 @weatherindiaoff @praddy06 @RainStorm_TN @chennai_updates KK NAGAR Chennai #ChennaiRains #2022 ☔⛈️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/k5sn8SLbgJ
— ANIRUDH (@ani_rangan) January 17, 2022
Heavy rain lashing Mappedu East Tambaram…@ChennaiRains @MasRainman @RainStorm_TN @kalyanasundarsv pic.twitter.com/ERJwOEhWt3
— Bharani (@bharanivt) January 17, 2022
Here is the forecast across Tamil Nadu for the next five days:
Day 1 (17.01.2022): Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely at a few places over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over rest of Tamilnadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Tiruvallur district.
Day 2 (18.01.2022): Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the rest of Tamilnadu.
Day 3 (19.01.2022): Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
Day 4 (20.01.2022) and Day 5 (21.01.2022): Mainly dry weather is very likely to prevail over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
Weather forecast for next 7 days-Chennai pic.twitter.com/oLGliRS4RB
— Tamilnadu Vaanilai(தமிழ்நாடு வானிலை) (@ChennaiRmc) January 17, 2022
Heavy Rainfall warning:
Day 1(17.01.2022): Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.
Thunderstorm warning:
Day 1(17.01.2022): Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
-