Chennai rains today: Here’s what weather bloggers have to say

Incessant rains triggered by the northeast monsoon have been wreaking havoc in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Several streets in Chennai have been inundated with rainwater and sewage following the heaviest showers in the city in the past six years. Besides the IMD authorities and media, another set of people have been closely monitoring the weather and providing instant updates on social media platforms.

Pradeep John aka the Tamil Nadu Weatherman, who has more than 382K followers on Twitter and over 817K on Facebook, is a popular private weather blogger in the state. His predictions have been spot-on and netizens have been glued to his updates more often. As per John’s latest update, the situation is set to improve in the city and there will be occasional rain in the upcoming days.

“Worst is over and occasional rains will happen. It will be windy till Depression crosses North Chennai-Sriharikota belt by evening. On average 150 mm rainfall reported in Chennai and KTC belt and some stations have crossed 200 mm rainfall too,” he wrote on his Facebook page. He said the inflow of water at the Chembarambakkam reservoir is manageable and it still has a flood cushion. He said similar conditions prevail in Poondi and Puzhal reservoirs.

As per the latest announcement from the Meteorological Department, the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression which is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by Thursday evening.

Rainfall after 8.30 am till 10.30 am

in mm

Kathivakkam – 21

MRC Nagar – 14

Nungambakkam – 11

Taramani – 10

Meenambakkam – 10

Sholinganallur – 9

West Tambaram – 7

Villivakkam – 6 — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 11, 2021

John added that the rains will be on and off Thursday with large breaks, but it will not be alarming. “People can relax today and a major event has passed. City areas have got on average 150 mm, so many areas will be water stagnated. Winds will be gusty at times touching 40 km/hr. The Depression centre looks exposed and weakened one,” he pointed out.

According to John, as of 10 am, the Poondi reservoir is 76 per cent full with an inflow of 7,745 cusecs of water and an outflow of 6,221 cusecs, while Puzhal reservoir is 87 per cent full with an inflow of 6,690 cusecs of water and outflow of 3,218 cusecs. The Chola reservoir is 83 per cent full with an inflow of 3,625 cusecs of water and an outflow of 2,015 cusecs. Chembarambakkam reservoir, meanwhile, has reached 75 per cent of its capacity and has an inflow of 4,235 cusecs and outflow of 2,151 cusecs.

Raja Ramasamy, a “weather enthusiast” whose Twitter handle Chennai Weather has over 100K followers, said Thursday morning that he expects the rain to continue for at least the next six hours.

Update: Convection started developing again over low-level circulation (after convection collapse due to high wind shear last night). The system is expected to regain its convection and rain will continue in #chennai. pic.twitter.com/H4e9zQxc2G — Chennai Weather (@chennaiweather) November 11, 2021

“The rain got reduced today morning but is not over yet. Heavy to very heavy rainfall over 23 cm is still possible in some pockets in Chennai. It is better to take proper precautionary measures especially for those who are residing in low-lying areas. I expect the rain to continue at least for the next six hours. Delta districts are almost free of rains, there will be light-moderate rain today and it will gradually reduce. The state has a break of one week till the next rains,” Ramasamy told indianexpress.com.

He further said IMD authorities could use social media more effectively. “It rained on November 6 and 7, there was no extreme rainfall warning from IMD. Now, they have been giving warnings, which is a good sign. The issue is that they are doing it at a slow pace. We (weather bloggers) are providing an update every ten minutes, but with all the resources, they are not doing that. They are putting all the images in the PDF and then sending it and by that time the weather pattern changes. They need to use social media more effectively,” Ramasamy added.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the highest rainfall was recorded in areas like Tambaram (23 cm), Sholavaram-Tiruvallur (22 cm), Ennore AWS-Tiruvallur (21 cm), Gummidipoondi and Red Hills-Tiruvallur (18 cm each).