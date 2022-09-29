Heavy rain lashes Chennai, several areas waterlogged

Several areas of Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai witnessed waterlogging Wednesday due to the long spell of rains that lashed the city.

Anna Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Perungudi, West Mambalam, Villivakkam, Tambaram, Nungambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Eekaatuthangal and OMR experienced waterlogging Wednesday, causing difficulties to the motorists.

“Intense convective spells present over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts are likely to cause moderate thunderstorm with lightning and intense rain spell at one or two places in these districts,” a bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) read Wednesday.

As per the latest report Thursday, the weather station in YMCA Nandanam received 58mm of rainfall, MRC Nagar 42mm, Taramani 35.5mm, Anna University 29mm and Meenambakkam 16mm respectively.

Forecast for next four days:

Day 1 (September 29): Light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Day 2 (September 30): Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Day 3 (October 1) and Day 4 (October 2): Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Wednesday noted the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy for the next 48 hours. Thunderstorm and lightning with one or two spells of moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 34 degree Celsius and 26 to 27 degree Celsius respectively.