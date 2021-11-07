Chennai rains inundate roads, ‘heaviest downpour since 2015’

Several parts of Chennai reported waterlogging on Sunday morning after the city recorded heavy overnight rains. Heavy rain lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains in the coming days.

The IMD also has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and its neighbourhood for the next three hours.

Many areas in Chennai including Koratur, Perambur, Anna Salai, T Nagar, Guindy, Adyar, Perungudi, OMR reported waterlogging. Residents took to social media to post videos and photos of the flooding in nearby areas.

Be courteous while passing against any stuck vehicle in the water logged area,

Since ur vehicle is stable & able to sail through, u can drive gentle & avoid ‘too much’ splashing on the stuck car & the people in it.#Humanity #ChennaiRains #அன்பைவிதைப்போம் https://t.co/6lvn7XK7zx pic.twitter.com/ouopKwZi8P — tnwatch (@tnwatch1) November 7, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As of 7:30 am Sunday morning, Chennai recorded rainfall of 207 mm. Nungambakkam reported rainfall of 145 mm, Villivakkam 162 mm and Puzhal 111 mm.

Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John said that the city recorded its heaviest rainfall today since December 2015.

“Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile it is also the highest 24 rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm,” Pradeep John tweeted.

Heaviest rains in Chennai since 2015, particularly in north & central Chennai areas Nungambakkam

—

Today- 207 mm till 7.30 am (1 hour left)

2020- 162 mm on 25.11.2020

2019- no 150 events

2018- no 150

2017- 183 mm on 03.11.2017

2016- no 150 events

2015- 294 mm on 02.12.2015 pic.twitter.com/JB15wwr7Zv — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 7, 2021

In view of heavy downpour in Chennai and surrounding areas, Tiruvallur Collector announced that 500 Cusecs from the Puzhal Reservoir will be released at 11 am today.

“It’s being advised that people in low lying habitations on the banks of the surplus canal may be on alert,” the collector tweeted.

500 Cusecs to be released from Puzhal Reservoir from 11 am today.

It’s being advised that people in low lying havitations on the banks of the surplus canal may be on alert. pic.twitter.com/h3R65tYT1r — Collector, Tiruvallur (@TiruvallurCollr) November 7, 2021

500 cubic feet of floodwaters will also be released from Sembarambakkam Lake at 1.30 pm today. Coastal residents have also been warned of early floods.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 5 days. “A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November,” IMD said.

It is likely to become more marked and move west-­northwestwards towards north Tami Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours, the department said.

The Regional Meteorological Department has said that thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at many places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

“Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchirappalli districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry,” RMC Chennai said.