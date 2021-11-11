Watch: Rains wreak havoc in Chennai, leave parts of city submerged

Incessant rains in Tamil Nadu have wreaked havoc in the capital city, where localities are inundated, trees uprooted and roads caved in. Commuters have been facing a tough time reaching their destinations.

The continuous downpour is due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which lies about 130 kilometres away from the city, is expected to cross the coast of north Tamil Nadu this evening.

Chennai rains | Here are the latest updates

Chennai traffic police Thursday closed 11 subways, including Vvasarpadi, Ganeshapuram, Ajaxs, Gangu reddy, Madley, Duraiswamy, Palavanthangal, Aranganathan, Villivakkam, Kakhan Bridge.

At least seven roads, including KK Nagar-Raja Mannar Salai, Mylapore-Sivaswamy Salai, EVR Salai-Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point, Sembeium-Jawahar Nagar, KS Peravallur-70 feet road, Pulianthope-Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower clock and Vyasarpadi-Mullai Nagar Bridge, were cordoned off.

Watch: Chennai inundates after heavy rains

#WATCH Chennai’s popular Marina beach flooded due to heavy downpour as a result of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/L6N4iIhj1u — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

#WATCH Rainwater enters ESI Hospital located in Chennai’s KK Nagar All facilities including OPDs are operational here with the available manpower. The hospital wards including COVID19 wards are not affected, says Dr Mahesh of ESI hospital pic.twitter.com/WsWPtgG3Bc — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Following incessant rains in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu over the last four days, most parts in the northern parts of the capital, including Perambur Barracks Road, Pattalam, adjoining Pulianthope, Perambur, are the worst-hit. https://t.co/HxiarkVjnm#ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/U8AlKJVjLX — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) November 11, 2021

Heavy waterlogging in Perambur Barracks road on Wednesday. The stagnant water has not receded and has entered many houses, forcing residents to live on streets. #ChennaiRains #ChennaiRains2021 #TamilNaduRain pic.twitter.com/Jwd9ofigc8 — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) November 11, 2021