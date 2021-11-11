scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Watch: Rains wreak havoc in Chennai, leave parts of city submerged

Chennai rains have wreaked havoc in the capital city, where localities are inundated, trees uprooted and roads caved in. Commuters have been facing a tough time reaching their destinations.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 11, 2021 12:19:29 pm
People wade through the waterlogged streets following heavy rain at KM Garden in Purasaiwakkam, in Chennai, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Incessant rains in Tamil Nadu have wreaked havoc in the capital city, where localities are inundated, trees uprooted and roads caved in. Commuters have been facing a tough time reaching their destinations.

The continuous downpour is due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which lies about 130 kilometres away from the city, is expected to cross the coast of north Tamil Nadu this evening.

Chennai rains |liveHere are the latest updates

Chennai traffic police Thursday closed 11 subways, including Vvasarpadi, Ganeshapuram, Ajaxs, Gangu reddy, Madley, Duraiswamy, Palavanthangal, Aranganathan, Villivakkam, Kakhan Bridge.

At least seven roads, including KK Nagar-Raja Mannar Salai, Mylapore-Sivaswamy Salai, EVR Salai-Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point, Sembeium-Jawahar Nagar, KS Peravallur-70 feet road, Pulianthope-Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower clock and Vyasarpadi-Mullai Nagar Bridge, were cordoned off.

Read |‘Leeches, centipedes floating in my house… power cuts’: No respite as North Chennai remains waterlogged

Watch: Chennai inundates after heavy rains

