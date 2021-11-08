Chennai rains: Top 10 developments today

Four people were killed in the past 24 hours as rains continued to lash Chennai and the northern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday. In a bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclonic circulation over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level, persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood in the next 24 hours.

Here are the top developments from Chennai on a rain-drenched Monday

# An orange alert has been sounded in Chennai for Monday and Tuesday and a red alert for Wednesday with IMD forecasting more rainfall in the city. Four people and 16 cattle have been killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai, Theni and Madurai districts ‘in the past 24 hours, PTI reported quoting an official release. According to the weather department, the low pressure which might form over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by November 11 early morning, bringing widespread rainfall across the state.

Source: IMD Source: IMD

# In view of the heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging in the South Indian city, Chennai traffic police closed Vyasarpadi Subway and Madley Subway. According to a press note released by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, the Thirumalaipillai road in front of Kamaraj Illam in T Nagar caved in and traffic was diverted at several places. A flooded city police station (Adambakkam) had to be shifted to another temporary premise. Vehicular movement on a certain stretch of Kodaikanal-Adukkam-Periyakulam state highway was stopped as a precautionary measures after threats of landslides persisted in Dindigul, Kodaikanal and its neigbhouring areas, news agency ANI reported.

# Due to incessant rains and flooding, the frequency of electric multiple unit (EMU) train services has been reduced from 4 pm on Monday till midnight. “All commuters may please note regarding the reduced frequency,” the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, tweeted.

A woman removes rainwater from her house after heavy rainfall in Chennai on November 8, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS) A woman removes rainwater from her house after heavy rainfall in Chennai on November 8, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS)

# Power supply in certain areas of Chennai was cut as a safety measure amid heavy rainfall and inundation. Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said that out of about 44,50,000 power connections in the Chennai distribution circle, 12,297 connections were disconnected, considering safety. Of 1,757 power line feeders, 18 have been disconnected, while 221 of the 34,047 transformers in Chennai have been shut down, the minister tweeted. “Power supply will be restored expeditiously with receding of flood waters and rains,” the Minister said.

# For the second consecutive day, Chief Minister M K Stalin went for inspection in affected areas and distributed flood relief assistance to affected people at Royapuram. Stalin has appointed 15 IAS officials to monitor relief work in 15 corporation zones. To clear waterlogging of subways and other rain-related tasks, Greater Chennai Corporation deployed 23,000 personnel who slogged to restore normalcy.

# Also, 200 special monsoon medical camps were held, in which 3,776 people got medical assistance. A total of 152 fever cases, 165 skin-related problems and over 2,600 other cases were treated, the corporation said.

# So far, 2,02,350 people in affected areas have been provided food since Sunday afternoon, the authorities said. On Monday morning, around 1,29,00 breakfast packs of ‘Pongal’ and ‘Ravakitchadi’ prepared in community kitchens were distributed to people in flood-hit areas. Over two lakh packets of lunch, comprising sambar, lemon, brinji, and tamarind were provided to people, a civic agency release said. In total, 3,36,000 food packets were distributed.

# As on November 8 morning, 889 residents of water-stagnant low lying areas were evacuated safely to relief centres. “They are being provided food three times a day.”

# In view of the rains, vegetables prices shot up sharply, with a kilo of tomato, which was available for about Rs 30-40 a couple of days ago, now being sold at Rs 90-Rs 100. Prices of other veggies also saw a sudden rise.

# Meanwhile in Vellore, district authorities said about 4,609 cusecs of water was being discharged from Ponnai Anaicut. Considering the security situation, an alert was sounded to people and police personnel deployed at Melpadi and Ponnai causeways. Officials also said so far, nine tenements have been damaged fully and 66 partially. Three persons and three cows have died in rain related incidents till November 6, they added.

–With inputs from PTI, ANI