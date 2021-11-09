Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues ‘red alert’, fishermen asked not to venture into sea

The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ in Tamil Nadu as the state braces itself for heavy rains. The alert has been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

An IMD bulletin said a low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and a well-marked low-pressure area (remnant of the depression) over the central parts of Arabian sea have formed.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure has formed over the same region at 8:30 hrs IST of today (Tuesday). It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours and It is likely to move west – northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11,” an IMD bulletin read.

It was noted that in association with this formation, there would be a continuation of the ongoing active rain spell over Tamil Nadu till November 11.

Here’s a forecast across Tamil Nadu for Tuesday and the next three days:

November 9: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south coastal Tamil Nadu.

November 10: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

November 11: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

A man collects drinking water from a tap inside his flooded house after heavy rainfall in Chennai, November 8, 2021.(Reuters Photo: P. Ravikumar) A man collects drinking water from a tap inside his flooded house after heavy rainfall in Chennai, November 8, 2021.(Reuters Photo: P. Ravikumar)

November 12: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu.

The weather department said sea conditions will be rough to very rough over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 9 and 10, over southwest Bay of Bengal between November 10 and November 11 and along off Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts on November 11. A warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture into southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts for the next three days.

Localised flooding of roads, inundation and waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas are likely to occur.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, disruption of traffic, the possibility of damage to vulnerable structures, landslides, damage to crops, flooding in some river catchments are also expected.

It was noted that the well-marked low-pressure area over the central parts of Arabian Sea persisted over the same region at 8:30 hrs IST Tuesday is likely to move west- southwestwards during the next three days.