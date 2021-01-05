Chennai receives heavy rains; 500 cusecs of water released from Chembarambakkam lake

Chennai has been receiving moderate to heavy showers since dawn. Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan

With Chennai witnessing heavy rains since dawn, officials Tuesday said 500 cusecs of water would be released from Chembarambakkam lake at 2 pm. A flood warning was issued to residents residing in low-lying areas around the lake. Officials said the the shutters may be opened again later in the day if heavy rains continue to lash the city.

Chennai was among several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvannamalai, that received heavy rainfall today.

Following heavy rainfall in the city, 500 cusecs of water to be initially released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir around 2 pm. Officials said the release is likely to be increased depending on the inflow of the water. @IndianExpress — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) January 5, 2021

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in parts of coastal and interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry over the next two days as well.

Chennai, Karaikal and other parts of coastal Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry, will receive thunderstorms with moderate rainfall on Wednesday. Isolated areas of Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram will receive heavy rains.

The IMD has further forecast light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between January 7 and 9.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures in Chennai will reach 29 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.