Chennai rains: Sudden showers in city; thunderstorm and lightning forecast in certain areas today

Chennai and its adjoining districts in Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rain since early Wednesday morning, inconveniencing motorists, affecting traffic on busy city roads and impacting ongoing storm water drain (SWD) works in several areas.

Several areas in Chennai city, including Purasawalkam, Nungambakkam, Chepet, Egmore and Tambaram, witnessed sudden showers. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, thunderstorms and lightning with one or two spells of moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next three hours.

The RMC also said that light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thirupattur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Namakkal, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal during the next three hours.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Minister E V Velu said on Tuesday that the city is unlikely to be inundated this monsoon. The minister said there will not be a situation like December 2015 and close to 90 per cent of the stormwater drainage works have been completed.

“The balance work will be completed on time and it will be ensured that there is no inundation in the city. Hopefully, Chennai will not witness flooding during this South-West monsoon,” PTI quoted the minister as saying to reporters after inspecting the works, along with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu.

As per the latest RMC observation, in the 24-hour period from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday, Cinchona (Coimbatore) and Yercaud (Salem) recorded 3 cm of rainfall respectively. Mannargudi (Tiruvarur), Devala (Nilgiris), Barwood (Nilgiris), Madathukulam (Tiruppur), Harisan Estate and Cherumulli (Nilgiris) recorded 2 cm each, the RMC said.