Chennai rains: Schools, colleges shut on Monday and Tuesday, declares CM Stalin

As overnight heavy rains in Chennai and it neighbouring areas created a flood-like situation on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that schools and other educational institutions around Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts would remain closed for the next two days.

While most parts of the city and suburbs experienced waterlogging due to the incessant rains throughout the night, parts of Saidapet, Velachery, Adambakkam, Madipakkam and West Mambalam witnessed inundation up to about two to three feet.

Several subways were filled with rainwater up to to several feet. Rain water also entered a number of houses in such areas, forcing the residents to take shelter at safer locations. Electricity supply to such areas was disconnected as a precautionary measure.

Four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to assist in rescue operations in emergency situations.

CM Stalin inspected several inundated areas along with top officials, including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and directed authorities to take prompt action to drain out flood water. The authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release excess water.

Along with his Cabinet colleagues, Stalin also distributed flood relief such as rice, milk and blankets to people who have been moved to temporary shelters.

Chennai experienced 20 cm rain in about 12 hours since last night, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. According to the weather department, the rainfall ranged between 10 cm and 23 cm in Chennai and its suburbs.

–With inputs from PTI