Chennai rains: RMC says highest single-day rainfall recorded in a century

As heavy rainfall battered parts of Chennai throughout the day on Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nungambakkam said the city had received the highest single-day rainfall in a century — since January 1915 — with an average rainfall of 123 mm recorded.

The day-long rainfall in Chennai was unusual, given that the city had received little rainfall during the northeast monsoon last year. Officials at the RMC said the rainfall was caused due to an easterly trough over the northern part of the state.

Parts of Chennai were left waterlogged following the showers that began at dawn on Tuesday, while water was released from the Chembarambakkam lake after the water level reached 23 feet at 8 am.

The showers also led to a significant increase in the level of water across Chennai’s reservoirs.

As per data available with Metrowater, 14.6 mm of rainfall was received at Poondi reservoir, 33 mm each at Cholavaram and Red Hills, 15 mm at Kannankottai Thervoykandigai and 17 mm at Chembarambakkam.

The water level in the reservoirs on Tuesday was 139.96 feet at Poondi reservoir, 64.50 feet at Cholavaram, 49.85 feet at Red Hills, 108.49 feet at Kannankottai Thervoykandigai and 84.37 feet at Chembarambakkam.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall are expected in parts of coastal and interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry over the next two days. Chennai, Karaikal and other parts of coastal Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry, will receive thunderstorms with moderate rainfall on Wednesday. Isolated areas of Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram will receive heavy rains.