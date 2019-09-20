Chennai: City records 104 mm rainfall, heaviest since November 2017

People woke up to a rainy day on Thursday as Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms early morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nungambakkam recorded 104 mm (90 cm) of rainfall as opposed to a mere 10 mm of rainfall recorded in the state on September 11.

“The rainfall in the city was caused due to an Upper Air Circulation (UAC) off the coast,” Dr S Balachandran, Director of the RMC told Indianexpress.com. He added that the RMC will be comparing old records of the city to gauge whether the rainfall on September 19 was the highest in Chennai till date.

As an aftermath of torrential rainfall, there was waterlogging in several parts of the city resulting in traffic snarls during the morning commute along major roads, including the city’s IT corridor, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

According to details on the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), the city’s reservoirs and lakes had received a considerable amount of rainfall during Thursday’s spell. According to CMWSSB, the amount of rainfall which was recorded in the reservoirs is as follows:

Poondi – 206 mm

Cholavaram – 135 mm

Red Hills – 96 mm

Chembarambakkam – 29 mm

Private weather blogger Tamil Nadu Weatherman tweeted that the city was experiencing its heaviest rainfall since November 2017. “Chennai Lake areas are having a feast. The last heavy spells are happening now and thanks to the UAC (sic),” he tweeted.

Heaviest rains in City since November 2017. Chennai Lake areas are having a feast. The last heavy spells are happening now and thanks to the UAC. After sometimes, the drizzles will continue with heavy rains coming to stop after this spellhttps://t.co/mXBVL2su9V pic.twitter.com/ZJVYA5s8VP — TamilNadu Weatherman (@praddy06) September 19, 2019

Meanwhile, the RMC has forecasted light to heavy rainfall in interior areas and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry for the next three days. According to a bulletin issued by the RMC, parts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts will receive heavy rainfall due to a UAC in high altitude in the State.