Chennai rains: Power cuts in 66,000 households, Electricity Minister says will restore in 24 hours

Heavy rains that lashed the city of Chennai on Thursday resulted in shutting down power supply for over 66,000 households, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the minister said power supply was stopped in many areas in parts of central and north Chennai as a precautionary measure in order to prevent electricity-related accidents.

The minister also said that the power was slowly coming back in areas where the water is being pumped out from the substations. “We have enough manpower to restore power within 24 hours. Instructions have been sent, and hospitals are the priority,” the minister added.

The incessant rains in Chennai over the last week has resulted in stagnant water in several localities in North Chennai, including Perambur Barracks Road, Pattalam, adjoining Pulianthope, Perambur, West Mambalam, Mudichur, Tambaram, Madipakkam and Medavakkam. The stagnant water has not receded and has entered many houses, forcing residents to relocate.