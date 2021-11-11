WATCH: Amid Chennai rains, policewoman carries unconscious man on her shoulders, gets him to hospital

The video of a female police officer in Chennai rescuing an unconscious man by carrying him on her shoulders amid relentless rain and sending him to a hospital in an auto-rickshaw has been a hit on social media since morning.

So, here is what happened. On Thursday, TP Chatram station inspector E Rajeshwari was on her regular patrolling duty. Around 8:30 am, she came to know about a man lying in an unconscious state near a cemetery. She immediately went there, lifted and carried the man on her shoulders.

She then sent off the man in an auto to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. The policewoman, in the video, can be heard saying to the auto driver and other people who took him to the hospital that the man should be saved at any cost.

— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 11, 2021

According to the city police, the man, identified as Udhayakumar (28), works at the cemetery. It is understood that the man is undergoing treatment at the KMC hospital and doing well. Rajeshwari has been praised by everyone for her timely action as the video came out.

Rajeshwari, meanwhile, told indianexpress.com that she was just doing her job without expecting any rewards.

“We received a call around 08:30 today that a man has been found lying motionless at a cemetery in the T P Chatram area. The cemetery was locked. The man had consumed alcohol and had been lying there since yesterday evening. We were informed that the man was dead, but as soon as I reached there I found he was not dead and I tried to wake him up, but he was unconscious. So immediately I picked him up and stopped an auto and asked them to carry him to the hospital. The doctors have said he is safe now,” she said.