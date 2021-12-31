Chennai Rains Live: Schools, colleges shut; three die due to heavy rain

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Live News: Several parts of Chennai reeled under heavy, unexpected rains on Thursday evening, resulting in inundated roads and heavy traffic jams. Tamil Nadu disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachadran said a total of three persons have lost their lives due to electrocution. A red alert has been issued in four districts — Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.
As a precautionary measure, the state government has declared a holiday for government offices, educational institutions including schools and colleges on Friday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts.
Chief Minister MK Stalin took stock of the situation late on Thursday night. In a tweet, the CM’s office said that the leader inspected the flood damage in the city and the precautionary work being carried out at the Chennai Ribbon House, Metropolitan Chennai Corporation Head Office.
Minister Ramachadran said that a 24×7 control room has been set up and relief centres opened to help the public. The minister asked people to stay indoors and step out only if necessary. For any complaints, he said the public can dial 1070/1077.
Addressing the waterlogging complaints raised by citizens, the Chennai Corporation said that more than 150 pumps have been installed to bring the situation back to normal.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with other lawmakers, inspected the flood damage in the city due to heavy rains and the precautionary work being carried out at the Chennai Ribbon House, Metropolitan Chennai Corporation Head Office, according to an update shared by the CM's office on Twitter.
Starting from noon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations.
According to India Meterological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65 cm was recorded in MRC Nagar in Chennai. It was 14.65 cm and 10 cm at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.
In other areas, including those falling under neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, the showers ranged from 1 cm (Madhavaram) to 10 cm (Nandanam). The rainfall data was recorded between 8.30 am and 6.15 pm today.
Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next three days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.
Weather enthusiasts made claims in the social media vis-a-vis the intensity of rains and on showers beating previous records.
One such claim said Thursday's rains in Chennai was the heaviest for a single day in the month of December after 2015. IMD officials here, however, did not confirm such claims.
Officials said a conclusion could be arrived at only after looking into actual rainfall for the 24-hour period and following a scrutiny of previous data.
It was a repeat of scenes witnessed last month, Chennai saw intense water logging and traffic jams as heavy rains inundated many parts of the city. Motorists struggled to manoeuvre their vehicles on flooded roads and subways while showers led to traffic congestion in the city and suburbs.
The intense spell may turn out to be one of the heaviest witnessed in recent years, while police said three subways were closed and in view of inundation and traffic moved at a snail's pace in at least 14 arterial city thoroughfares.