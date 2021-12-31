Chennai Rains Live: Schools, colleges shut; three die due to heavy rain

Exactly how much rain are we talking about?

Starting from noon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations.

According to India Meterological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65 cm was recorded in MRC Nagar in Chennai. It was 14.65 cm and 10 cm at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

In other areas, including those falling under neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, the showers ranged from 1 cm (Madhavaram) to 10 cm (Nandanam). The rainfall data was recorded between 8.30 am and 6.15 pm today.

Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next three days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.

Weather enthusiasts made claims in the social media vis-a-vis the intensity of rains and on showers beating previous records.

One such claim said Thursday's rains in Chennai was the heaviest for a single day in the month of December after 2015. IMD officials here, however, did not confirm such claims.

Officials said a conclusion could be arrived at only after looking into actual rainfall for the 24-hour period and following a scrutiny of previous data.