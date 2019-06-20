Chennai welcomes rain after dry spell

Chennai Weather Forecast Today, Chennai Rain Today: Weeks after an acute water crisis gripped Chennai, parts of the city received rains Thursday, announcing the arrival of south monsoon. Conditions are becoming favourable for advancement of monsoon in remaining parts of Southern India, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the city for the next two days. India’s annual monsoon has covered some parts of the western state of Maharashtra and conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement into the southern part of the country, the official said.

Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tindivanam, Cheyur in Chennai, however, are likely to see isolated spells.

The city has been in the grip of a dry spell after two failed monsoon seasons. Amid the ongoing severe water crisis in parts of the

state, the state government Tuesday said it was largely dependent on ground water to meet the requirements till the onset of north east monsoon in October. Chief Minister K Palaniswami has said drought and deficient monsoon had resulted in depletion of groundwater levels, but claimed the issue was not as big as it was being made out.