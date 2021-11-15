Chennai rains: Mobile medical units to counter waterborne diseases

As a precautionary measure to eradicate waterborne diseases in areas that are flooded due to heavy rains in the city in the past few days, Tamil Nadu health department, in association with Greater Chennai Corporation, has set up mobile medical units.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the scheme at flooded areas like Pulithivakkam, Senganiyamman Koil in the Sholinganallur constituency on Monday. He said that through the scheme, medicines would be delivered to people at their doorstep. Through the state’s flagship programme ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, 37,43,015 people have been benefitted, he said.

Subramanian said on behalf of the corporation, daily medical camps have been organised in 500 areas. The mobile medical camps will be in force for a week and depending on the requirement, it is likely to be expanded to other districts as well.

Chennai corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Sunday said that 15 mobile teams will be deployed in each of the 15 zones. He added that a mass drive for fogging would commence. As many 3,400 workers of the corporation would be engaged in the operation to tackle mosquito menace.

Further, steps will be taken to remove solid waste accumulated in the city due to the incessant rain for the past few days, he said. On Saturday alone, 500 tonnes of solid waste were removed, he added.

For intense cleaning, in zones like Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, and Anna Nagar, 500 workers from neighbouring corporations have been deployed.