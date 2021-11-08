scorecardresearch
Monday, November 08, 2021
Chennai Rains Live Updates: NDRF teams deployed as heavy rains expected today; schools, colleges shut

Chennai Rains Live Updates: Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Puducherry on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 8, 2021 8:50:21 am
Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Chennai, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Chennai Rains Live Updates: Following intense rainfall and waterlogging on Sunday, schools and colleges in the Tamil Nadu capital and three neighbouring districts will remain shut today.

The IMD has predicted more rain in the coming days. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Puducherry on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the situation in wake of the heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister assured Stalin of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work in the southern state.

The observatories at Nungambakkam in Chennai and Meenambakkam in the suburbs recorded 21.5 cm and 11.3 cm of rain respectively, as of 8.30 am Sunday — making it the heaviest rain that the region has reported since 2015.

Live Blog

Chennai Rains Live News: Two-day holiday in all schools, colleges in Chennai and three neighbouring districts; NDRF teams deployed to Madurai and Cuddalore; Follow latest updates here

08:50 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu, low pressure area likely to form: IMD

According to the IMD's bulletin, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the region and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. It is likely to become more marked over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours and move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu on November 11.

"In association with this formation, there would be a continuation of the ongoing active rain spell over Tamil Nadu during November 8-12," the weather agency predicted.

08:45 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Watch | Waterlogging in Chennai

Following heavy rainfall all through Sunday, several areas of Chennai and neighbouring districts witnessed waterlogging, affecting vehicular movement.

Chennai rains inundate roads, ‘heaviest downpour since 2015’

The rains on Saturday night and early morning on Sunday caused flooding in several city neighbourhoods including T Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Adyar, Velachery, Royapettah and Mylapore. Jawaharlal Nehru Nagar, Madhavram, Tondiarpet High Road, Northern Trunk Road, Royapuram, Teynampet, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, interior areas of Velachery, several stretches of Sholinganallur in the city suburb were among those areas reported flooding or water inundation early morning on Sunday.

