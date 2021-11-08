Chennai Rains Live Updates: NDRF teams deployed as heavy rains expected today; schools, colleges shut

Chennai Rains Live Updates: Following intense rainfall and waterlogging on Sunday, schools and colleges in the Tamil Nadu capital and three neighbouring districts will remain shut today.

The IMD has predicted more rain in the coming days. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Puducherry on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the situation in wake of the heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister assured Stalin of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work in the southern state.

The observatories at Nungambakkam in Chennai and Meenambakkam in the suburbs recorded 21.5 cm and 11.3 cm of rain respectively, as of 8.30 am Sunday — making it the heaviest rain that the region has reported since 2015.