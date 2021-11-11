Chennai rains: Patients shifted out as two govt hospitals remain flooded

Several areas in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu that experienced waterlogging following heavy rainfall continued to remain inundated Thursday even though the intensity of the showers decreased. The stagnant waters have added to the misery of residents in low-lying areas.

Knee-deep water in the passage way of the government hospital in Tambaram Sanatorium prevented healthcare workers from offering treatment to patients. Chief Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Palanivel said all patients were shifted from the hospital by 11 am Thursday. “There were around 77 patients, including mothers with newborn babies. Of them, 55 were discharged today. The remaining 22 were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chengalpet Government Hospital and IOG Hospital in Egmore,” he said.

Tambaram Sanatorium Government Hospital flooded. Over 20 patients shifted to Rajiv Gandhi, Chengalpet Government Hospital. #ChennaiRains #chennaifloods @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/30DRY31amB — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 11, 2021

Dr Palanivel added that the situation has been the same during every spell of heavy rain. Officials from the Health Department visited the hospital and ensured that all patients were transferred safely to other hospitals in an ambulance. Motors were also used to pump the water out.

The situation was similar at KK Nagar Peripheral Hospital. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the hospital along with other officials and directed the staff to take necessary action to drain out the stagnant water. Of the five patients admitted at the hospital, three were discharged and two shifted to Royapettah Government Hospital.

The Meteorological Department has withdrawn the red alert for extremely heavy rainfall issued in Chennai. It noted that the depression over the Bay of Bengal had started to cross the coast on Thursday evening. “During the past six hours, it has moved with a speed of 16 kilometres per hour and the landfall process will continue for the next two hours,” the PTI said, quoting Deputy Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran.