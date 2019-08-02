Chennai rains had minimal impact on groundwater table: Weather body

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced that Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore (the KTCC belt) will receive rain today, due to the formation of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the RMC, few areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive light to moderate rainfall.

The forecast by the RMC came as a welcome announcement for Chennai, which received intermittent rainfall in the month of July. Despite experiencing cloudy skies for the past few days, the water-starved city did not receive any rainfall although the blanket of clouds did bring some relief from the unrelenting heat in Chennai.

According to the Weather Channel, the city received over 50 per cent of excess rain in July since June of this year. This, in turn, brought down the rainfall deficit in Chennai from 45 per cent to 7 per cent.

Cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and rains triggered by convection have been bringing relief to Chennai since June, after 196 days of no rainfall in the state. As per details available on the Metrowater website, the rainfall recorded in Chennai from June 2019 till date are as follows:

Poondi – 102 mm

Cholavaram – 120 mm

Red Hills – 149 mm

Tamaraipakkam – 187 mm

Chembarambakkam – 178 mm

Korattur Anicut – 170 mm

Veeranam – 93 mm

Nungambakkam – 187.2 mm

Meenambakkam – 272. 4 mm

While the rain has done little to raise the level of water in the four reservoirs, namely Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, the light rainfall received in Chennai has helped the groundwater in the city percolate a little over the last one month. Chennai usually receives over 150 mm of rainfall from the Southwest monsoon.

Private weather blogger, Tamil Nadu Weatherman posted on Facebook that the KTCC region might receive some rainfall today.

According to weather forecasters, Chennai will see little rainfall and temperatures will rise in the first week of August. This weather is expected to be a dampener on the percolation of groundwater in the city.