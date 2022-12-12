scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Chennai rains: Incessant downpour batters city, tree crashes down on car in Anna Nagar

Districts like Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur declared a half-day holiday for schools and colleges on Monday.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in Anna Nagar, Chennai caused a tree to crash down on a car. (Photo: Twitter/@Sureshkandeban)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Heavy rains continued to batter Chennai and neighbouring areas since early morning on Monday, troubling motorists and other members of the public.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in Anna Nagar caused a tree to crash down on a car. The Greater Chennai Corporation, on its Twitter handle, soon posted that work is underway to clear the area.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala now lies over north Kerala and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

S Balachandran, deputy director of meteorology at the RMC said Monday that moderate rain is likely to occur in most places in Chennai and heavy rainfall is likely to occur in one or two areas in the city. “As far as the northeast monsoon is concerned, from October 1 till today (Monday), a total of 401 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. In Chennai, 856 mm of rainfall has been recorded in this period. It is 16 per cent higher than the normal rainfall,” he told reporters on Monday.

As per the RMC’s bulletin issued at 3.40 pm, moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu as well as Pondicherry, and light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Ranipettai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirapalli and Pudukottai districts and in the Karaikal area in the next one to three hours.

Holiday for schools

Districts like Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur declared a half-day holiday for schools and colleges on Monday in view of the rainfall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...

The Tiruvallur administration has declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday as well. District collector Alby John took to Twitter and noted that it has been proposed to increase the floodgate discharge at Poondi reservoir from 6,000 cusecs to 7,500 cusecs on Monday evening as the inflow is expected to increase due to the rain in the catchment area of Kosasthalaiyar river’s Nandhi arm.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 06:37:05 pm
Next Story

European Parliament members charged with corruption: What is the Qatar-linked scandal

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close