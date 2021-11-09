Chennai rains: Civic body allocates Rs 4 crore for relief measures

Amid heavy rains for the last three days, the Chennai Civic Corporation has allocated Rs 4 crore for relief measures. Chennai Civic Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the city has recorded 15 mm of rainfall on Monday and waterlogging in many areas has started to dry down.

Addressing the media on Monday evening, Bedi asked people to follow safety guidelines as the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains for the next three days.

Chennai rains | Follow latest news from Tamil Nadu

“Efforts are been taken to bale out the stagnated water. About 317 areas were waterlogged yesterday and 140 of them were cleared. In the remaining 177 areas, 50 per cent of the waterlogging has been cleared. As a precautionary measure, efforts are been made to bring in motor pumps with high horsepower from other ports. Rs 3 crore has been allocated to 15 zones to provide food for the needy. As many as 169 relief centres are in readiness to accommodate those residing in low-lying areas. Till now, 1,288 people have been rescued from those areas and accommodated in 58 centres,” Bedi said.

He said Rs 4 crore has been allocated by the civic body for zonal authorities to carry out relief measures like buying extra machines like JCB, poke lane, or to hire additional motor pumps. There are around 200 wards in the city and Rs two lakh has been allocated for each division.

Bedi added that in the 200 wards, special medical camps were set up and on November 7 alone, a total of 8,546 were provided treatment. Commenting on the subways, he said of the 16 subways in the city, only two (Madley subway, Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway) have waterlogging issues and the rest of them have been opened to public traffic.

Chennai Corporation has stationed boats in 41 sensitive areas for rescue work. Fishermen have been also been deployed. A 24×7 control room is set up at the Rippon Building in Chennai and officials from the Police department, electricity, water supply, Fire and Rescue Personnel, Public works Department are regularly monitoring the issues.

In cases of emergency, the public can call 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208, or toll-free number 1913 for any required assistance.