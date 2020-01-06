Chennai: Rain likely for the next two days as northeast monsoon withdraws

The city has been receiving widespread rainfall since the beginning of January. (Express Photo: Srinivas K) The city has been receiving widespread rainfall since the beginning of January. (Express Photo: Srinivas K)

While Chennai woke up to a rainy morning on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in the city has forecast rain in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next 48 hours.

According to the RMC, parts of Chennai and districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Villupuram and Ariyalur will expereince light to moderate rainfall over the next 48 hours due to the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu.

According to the RCM, Chennai received a total of 2 cm of rainfall since dawn on Monday.

Private weather blogger Tamil Nadu Weatherman tweeted, “Chennai sees its wettest January in 25 years since 1995” and said that the rainfall in the city in January had made up for the insufficient amount of rainfall during the northeast monsoon from October to December.

Chennai sees its wettest January in 25 years since 1995. We have rains tomorrow & then our NEM withdraws from 9th Jan. Chennai city with the Jan 1st week rains have reduced the gap for the less rains it got in Oct to Dec. While, South Chennai should Move into huge positive zone. — TamilNadu Weatherman (@praddy06) January 6, 2020

With Chennai having faced an acute drinking water crisis last summer, residents had looked to the northeast monsoon to help replenish groundwater and water bodies in the city ahead of summer this year. However, Chennai received deficit rainfall, owing to the formation of cyclone Bulbul in the Bay of Bengal and cyclone Maha in the Arabian Sea in 2019.

