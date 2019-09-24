Chennai rains: Govt identifies 4400 vulnerable areas as city braces for northeast monsoon

Residents in Chennai woke up to a rainy morning on Tuesday as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast cloudy skies for the next few days, with light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Chennai and Puducherry on Tuesday.

According to RMC, Anna University region recorded 1 cm of rainfall while the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) had recorded 6 cm of rainfall.

Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said the Cholavaram reservoir received 4 mm of rainfall while the Red Hills, Chembarambakkam and Veeranam reservoirs recorded 13 mm, 4 mm and 12 mm of rainfall respectively. Poondi received nil rainfall.

The showers did little to increase the water level in the reservoirs, with the combined storage of Chembarambakkam, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Poondi marginally increasing by 7 million cubic feet (mcft) to 433 mcft of storage on Tuesday as opposed to 426 mcft on Monday.

RMC has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts due to the formation of a depression of the Bay of Bengal that is moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

The RMC has also cautioned fishermen against venturing out into the sea owing to strong winds.

With the northeast monsoon expected to reach Chennai soon, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a monsoon preparedness meeting with senior Cabinet members, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, at the Secretariat on Monday.

According to agency reports, the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 38.52 crore towards procuring various equipment for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and navigation gadgets for the Fisheries Department, given that Tamil Nadu receives a bulk of its rainfall between October to December.

A release from the Secretariat detailed that Palaniswami instructed officials at the meeting to stock equipment to remove uprooted trees and ensure that quick response teams reached affected areas on time during the monsoon. He also asked the officials to ensure that government and private hospitals are sufficiently stocked on medicines, besides holding required quantities of essential commodities in fair price shops across the state.

Teams of first responders were formed for 4400 vulnerable areas in Tamil Nadu. An adequate number of educational institutions and community centres in the areas have been kept on standby.

During the meeting, officials also identified 14 districts that had received excess rainfall, 13 districts that had recorded normal rainfall and five districts that received deficit rainfall during the ongoing southwest monsoon.

After facing acute water shortage in the summer, the northeast monsoon from October to December is expected to help the city quench its thirst by replenishing groundwater levels and water bodies across Chennai.