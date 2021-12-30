Showers cause waterlogging in parts of Chennai; this is what weather will be like on New Year’s day

Heavy rain on Thursday led to waterlogging in many areas in Chennai. As per the rainfall data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), MRC Nagar (Chennai dist) recorded 13 cm of rainfall while Nungambakkam received 12 cm. YMCA Nandanam recorded 8 cm, Meenambakkam 5 cm, and ACS College 5 cm. The rains also triggered traffic snarls at major points in the city.

For the next 48 hours, the RMC has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas in Chennai and its neighbourhood. The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31°C and 24°C respectively.

Rainfall data till 05:30 pm: MRC Nagar (Chennai dist) has recorded 13 cm of rainfall while Nungambakkam recorded 12 cm. #chennairains @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/7vKQsehfdo — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 30, 2021

Private weather blogger Pradeep John has predicted rainfall with breaks in coastal areas till January 2.

Netizens with the hashtag #ChennaiRains Thursday took to Twitter and shared pictures and videos to express their happiness on the sudden burst of rains.

Power of Easterly wave and it is still going on. Vitta today itself surprise century might come in DGP Marina and MRC Nagar. Till 3.30 pm. MRC Nagar – 67 mm

Meenambakkam – 41

Nandanam – 36

Nungambakkam – 18

Vanagaram – 15

Shollinganallur – 4 — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021

Here’s a forecast across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for Thursday and next four days:

Day 1 (30.12.2021) Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore and Delta districts, Puducherry & Karaikal. Light rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu districts.

Day 2 (31.12.2021) Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai districts, Puducherry & Karaikal. Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at many places over the rest of Coastal Tamil Nadu districts. Thunderstorms and light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu districts.

Day 3 (01.01.2022) Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Mayiladuthurai districts, Puducherry & Karaikal. Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at many places over the rest of Coastal Tamil Nadu districts. Light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu districts.

Day 4 (02.01.2022) Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu and Western Ghat districts.

Day 5(03.01.2022) Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the South Tamil Nadu districts. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu.