Chennai records 64.55mm rainfall in 24 hours; more showers likely in Tamil Nadu

An average of 64.5mm of rainfall was recorded in Chennai in the past 24 hours till 8:30am on Friday, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said even as a Regional Meteorological Centre official said most parts of the state, neighbouring Puducherry and its Karaikal area would likely receive rain on three more days.

“In the next three days, rainfall is likely to occur in most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. In the next 24 hours, some of the areas in Cuddalore and the Delta districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Some of the areas in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Salem, Dharmapuri districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. In districts close to the Western Ghats, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some areas,” S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, said.

As per the latest update, Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district received the highest amount of rainfall (11cm) followed by Parangipettai in Cuddalore district (10cm) and Chidambaram (9 cm).

As far as Chennai is concerned, Balachandran said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely on Friday and Saturday. He also said rainfall due to the northeast monsoon was about 20 per cent higher than average in the state capital.

Explaining the high rainfall, Balachandran said Thursday’s low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast became a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka with associated upper air circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

He said the low-pressure area was very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till Saturday and later to west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala on Saturday and Sunday and emerge into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea as a low-pressure area or upper air circulation on Sunday.

Talking about the rain in Chennai, minister Nehru told reporters that water stagnation was reported from 34 areas including GP Road, Pulianthope and Miller’s Road. Efforts are being made to drain out the water using high-power motor pumps and by linking pipelines to storm-water drains, he said. Police have closed the Surapattu Vinayagapuram (Puzhal) subway because of waterlogging and traffic is diverted accordingly.

Nehru commented on the recent incidents of under-construction storm-water drains claiming pedestrians’ lives and said the contractors had been directed to set up barricades near open pits. Action will be initiated against those found at fault once the monsoon works are over, he added.

Chennai corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected preventive measures implemented in flood-prone areas such as Bazullah Road and GN Chetty Road in T Nagar.

According to Nehru, there are about 907 motors on standby and only 114 are being used. He said that 169 relief centres had been set up in the city and arrangements made to prepare up to 2 lakh food packets at a time.