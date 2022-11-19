scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Low-Pressure Area becomes well marked, depression likely, rains expected in Tamil Nadu

The LPA over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 18 moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a well-marked LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning.

On November 21 and 22, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase and isolated heavy showers are likely over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. (File image)

The Low Pressure Area over Bay of Bengal strengthened into a well-marked LPA on Saturday and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and bring rainfall in north Tamil Nadu and nearby regions from November 20, the India Meteorological Department said.

The LPA over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 18 moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a well-marked LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression by Sunday over southwest Bay of Bengal.

“Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent two days,” an IMD bulletin said.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from November 20 evening over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining
north Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema.

On November 21 and 22, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase and isolated heavy showers are likely over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough, and fishermen of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puduchery are advised to not venture into sea.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 10:35:33 pm
