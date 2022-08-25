scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Chennai: RPF woman constable stabbed for asking man to get down from ladies’ compartment in train

The incident happened when a suburban train heading to Chengalpattu started moving from Chennai Beach station Tuesday night.

The police said the attack happened in the middle compartment and another railway police woman constable, who was in the rear end, rushed for help. (Twitter/@ANI)

A 29-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable was allegedly stabbed on a suburban train in Chennai by a man, who was said to be in an inebriated condition, when she asked him to get down from a ladies coach Tuesday night. The constable was rushed to a railway hospital for treatment and is said to be stable now.

Also Read |Bilkis Bano rape case: Release of convicts ‘insult to humankind,’ says BJP leader Khushbu

According to the Egmore police, the constable, identified as N Asirva, was on duty on a suburban train heading to Chengalpattu from Chennai Beach. At around 8:45 pm, a man boarded the ladies’ coach when the train started moving from the Beach station. Noticing him, Asirva asked him to shift to the next coach in the upcoming station and this led to an argument and the man started abusing the constable. He took out a knife and stabbed the constable in the neck and chest, said the police. The constable jumped off the train and landed on the platform.

The police said the attack happened in the middle compartment and another railway police woman constable, who was in the rear end, rushed for help.

The police said the attacker must have got down somewhere in between Beach station and the next station and they are searching for him by analysing CCTV visuals and based on the details provided by the RPF staff.

More from Chennai

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) against the unidentified accused.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:17:03 pm
