Chennai: PUBG Madhan’s wife denies accusations after police book him under Goondas Act

Tamil Nadu police have booked popular PUBG live-streamer Madhan (29) under the Goondas Act. He was arrested in June for allegedly uploading obscene content on his YouTube channels.

Cyberpolice nabbed Madhan from a hideout in Dharmapuri and brought him to Chennai. His wife Kruthika (26), accused of running the YouTube channel, was also arrested. While Kruthika was provided conditional bail, Madhan’s bail application was rejected by the high court.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday at the Chennai commissioner’s office, Kruthika denied several allegations against her husband Madhan. “Only the Chinese version of PUBG is banned here in India, my husband played the Korean version. Secondly, people say 150-200 cases have been filed against Madhan, we enquired with our lawyer and found that only four people have been filing these cases from different locations,” she said.

Kruthika said, contrary to claims, they don’t own any bungalows and are staying in a rented apartment. “He plays around 20 hours a day through Madhan YouTube channel. Only through viewers and super chats he acquired income, we don’t have any other source. His PUBG channel has now been blocked. My debit card and bank account details are with the police personnel. Our livelihood is affected,” she said.

Kruthika said she was booked for providing her bank account access to Madan for running his YouTube channel and apart from that she has no connection with the game. She denied the accusation that she was the one who spoke with Madhan during the game. “Also, there is an accusation that we extorted money from the public. I ask the people to show the proof, we will face it legally. Such Cases have been filed without any proof,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police have booked 75 cases against people over the last two months for putting out defamatory content on social media. They have arrested 16 people for committing repeated offences, the police said.