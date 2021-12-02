Chennai: Professor arrested for sending obscene messages to students

An assistant professor of a private college at Koyambedu in Chennai was arrested by the city police on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing students by sending obscene messages.

The accused worked at an Arts and Science College in the city.

The professor, on the pretext of conducting online classes, called female students after class hours and allegedly sent them lewd messages. Based on the complaints of the students, the college administration had fired him.

However, demanding legal proceedings against him, the students had staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday. The CPI(M) had also demanded his immediate arrest.

Following this, a complaint was lodged by the college principal against the accused. The K-11 CMBT police conducted an inquiry and booked the professor under the Prevention of Violence Against Women Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was later arrested, and his cell phone seized. Further investigation is underway.