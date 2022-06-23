Chennai to host pride parade after a gap of two years

The Chennai pride parade will return on Sunday, after a gap of two years when the pandemic lockdown had prevented the organisers from hosting the annual event.

The Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition, which was formerly known as the Chennai Rainbow Coalition and comprises several NGOs such as Kattiyakari, Nirangal, Orinam, Sahodran, Saathii and Chennai Dost, is celebrating the 14th year of the pride parade this year.

Before the pride parade, which will start from Langs Garden Road near Egmore, the organisers will host the traditional cultural event “Vannangal” featuring music, dance and a fashion show by members of the transmasculine community. The event will begin at 5.30pm at the community hall on Harrington Road in Aminjikarai.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Jaya, general manager of Sahodaran, an NGO working for the welfare of the transgender community, said that this year’s pride celebrations had started with inauguration of the Transgender Dance Academy in May and would end next month. Community members attended several corporate events as part of the pride month, she said, adding that the corporate fraternity was welcoming of them.

“We are pretty excited for this pride walk since it is happening after two years. There is so much anticipation for this among our community members and other activists. We are expecting a minimum of 1,000 people to turn out for this colourful event,” she said.

“Apart from the general pride walk, we are planning to organise a host of other events, which include poetry sessions, film screening, theatre play, etc. We did a live Instagram session (Queer and Proud) where we spoke about self-acceptance, how the members should meet their partners safely… It was kind of an awakening session for many new members of our community,” she added.

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community are also planning to host a workshop on sexual consent and a sexual health event next month.