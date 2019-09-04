Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, September 4

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Neelankarai: Anna 4th Street Canal, Ganesh Nagar, Matha Kovil Street, Kathiravan Salai, Vaithiyalingam Salai, ECR Police Station to Blue Road, Ruby Complex, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Rajenthiran Nagar and CLRI Nagar.