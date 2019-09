Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, September 25

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Mathur: Apollo Armstrong, Nathiya Nagar, Chinna Mathur, Arulanadha Nagar, Bharathi – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Devi Karumari Amman Kovil Street, Kulkarai Street, MGR Salai and Parts of MMDA 3rd Main Road.

Advertising

Poonamallee: Abirami Nagar, V G N Nagar, Kaduvetti, Bypass Road, Poonamallee, Senneerkuppam, Kumunanachavadi, Gorimedu, Mangadu, Bathrimedu, Ragunathapuram, Kandhasamy Nagar, Thirumal Nagar, Maran Nagar, Karayanchavadi and Ambal City.

Thirumudivakkam: Sidco Industrial Estate, Sidco, Kalaignar Street, Mangalapuram, Royal Castle Apartment, Thirumudivakkam Main Road, Kundrathur Bazaar, Parts of Murugan Kovil, Parts of Nadaipathai, Melandai Street, Pazhanthandalam, Erumaiyur Village, Kalaimagal Nagar, Karpagam Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Srikalathur, Nandhambakkam, Kalathipettai, Periyar Nagar, Anjugam Nagar, Somangalam, Naduveerapattu, Shakthi Nagar, Poonthandalam, Puthuperu, D C Nagar, Melathur, Parts of Vazhuthalampedu, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Natham, Arunachaleshwar Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Devagi Nagar, Devi Nagar, Ishwara Nagar, Manikandan Nagar and Amarprakash Apartment.