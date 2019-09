Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, September 18

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

SRMC: Alapakkam Tablet Factory, Jamal Building, Telephone Exchange and Parts of Alapakkam Road.

Advertising

Porur: Parts of Kundrathur Main Road, Parts of Vineswara Nagar, M S Nagar, Bhell Nagar, Jayendra Saraswathy Nagar, Amman Nagar, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Sathyanarayana Puram, Shanmuga Nagar, Jaya Lakshmi Nagar, Aarthi Nagar, Raja Raja Nagar, Parts of Bajanakovil Street, Moulivakkam, Mangadu Road, A D Govindharaj Nagar, Ranga Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Stalin Nagar and Jothi Nagar.

Velachery East: Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Parts of 100 Feet Tharamani Link Road, Udhayam Nagar, Amirtham Avenue, Bharani Street, Bhavani Amman Kovil Street, Kallukuttai and Bharathi Nagar.

Madhavaram: KKR Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kannabiran Kovil Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Micetic Colony, Sathiya Raj Nagar, RC Queens Apartment, Jumbuli Colony, KKR Estate and Kolkatta Shop.

Chitlapakkam: Saraswathi Nagar, Babu Street, Paban Swamigal Salai, Vaidhyalingam Salai, Maruthupandi Street, U Ve Swaminathan Street, Ramakrishna Nagar, Radhavendra Salai, Thirumurugan Salai, Ramanar Street, Sethu Narayanan Street and MMDA Nagar.