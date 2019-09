Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, September 11

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Selaiyur: Thiruvenchery, Sri Ram Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Satish Avenue, Rajiv Gandhi Street, ESIC Nagar, Kamarajar Street, Ambedkar Street, Muthumariamman Kovil Street, EVR Street, Anna Street, Selvaraj Street, Bajanai Kovil Street, Bharathidasan Street, Sathya Murthy Nagar, Agaram Main Road, MGR Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Bavani Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Ranganathan Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Bai Garden, Parts of Padmavathy Nagar Extension, Ruby Regency, Ruby Grand and Ayanar Avenue.

Madhavaram: Leather Estate, Jumbuli Colony, KKR Town, KKR Garden, Ravi Garden, Alex Nagar, A B C D Colony, Metha Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Logambal Nagar, Chittinest Bhashyam Nagar, Subramani Nagar, Telephone Colony South and SRC Metha Little Wings.