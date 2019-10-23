Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, October 23

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Pammal: Pasumpoon Nagar, Thiru Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Police Commissioner Colony, Prem Nagar, Bhavani Nagar and Thangal.

Sothuperumbedu: Sothuperumbedu, Karanodai, Athur and Devaneri, Solavaram, Sirunium and Nallur, Orakadu and Budur, Gnayeru, Nerkundram and Arumanthai to Vichur.