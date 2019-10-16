Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, October 16

Toggle Menu
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for maintenance work.

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Madhavaram: CMDA Truck Terminaland and GNT Road.

K K Nagar: K K Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, Parts of West Mambalam, Brindavan Extension, Nakkeran Street, Parts of Guindy, Jhafferkhanpet, West K K Nagar, Parts of Nesapakkam and Parts of Vadapalani.

