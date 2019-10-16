Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, October 16

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Madhavaram: CMDA Truck Terminaland and GNT Road.

K K Nagar: K K Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, Parts of West Mambalam, Brindavan Extension, Nakkeran Street, Parts of Guindy, Jhafferkhanpet, West K K Nagar, Parts of Nesapakkam and Parts of Vadapalani.