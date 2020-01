Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, January 29

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Velachery: Parts of Velachery Main Road, K R Ramasamy Nagar, Gurunanak College, Rane Madras, Westin Hotel and Spencer.

Ponneri: Arasur, Periyakavanam, Vellodai, Devadanam, Eliambedu, Annuppambattu, A R Palayam, Aladu, Perumbedu, Venbakkam, T V Puram, Ponneri, Kodur, Alinijivakkam, Athipattu, Irulipattu, Janapachatram, P P Road, Jaganathapuram Road, Saikiruba Nagar, Vrindavan Nagar, Panjetty, Thatchoor, Keelmeni, Chennivakkam, Chathiram, Andarkkuppam, Krishnapuram, Madhavaram, Jaganathapuram and Amoor.

Adyar IIT: Gandhimandapam Road, Naidu Street, Kottur Garden, Kottur 4th Main Road, River View Road, Navab Garden, Kotturpuram Housing Board, Pumping Station and Science City.

Mathur: 1st Main Road MMDA, Edaima Nagar, MCG Avenue, CKM Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Venkat Nagar, Aavin Quarters, Milk Colony and Metro Water Pump House.

Adyar: Venkateshwara Nagar – 1st to 5th Streets; Jeevarathnam Nagar – 1st, 2nd Streets; Karpagam Garden – 1st to 7th Cross Streets and Karpagam Garden 1st Main Road.

Besant Nagar: Beach Home Avenue, Dhamodharapuram, Benco Colony, Custom Colony and Old CPWD Quarters 4th Avenue.

Avadi: Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi, Senthil Nagar, Sozhambedu, Siva Sakthi Nagar, Nandavanamedu, Manigandapuram, Kannadapalayam and CTH Road.

Redhills: Pudhu Nagar, Dharkase Road, Parts of Bypass Road, Grandlyon, Vadakarai, Kattabomman Street, Krishna Nagar, T H Road, N A Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Azhinjivakkam, Vilangadupakkam, Kannampalayam, Kosapur and Theeyampakkam.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd