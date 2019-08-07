Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, August 7

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi: CTH Road, Gandhi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar West, Kavarapalayam, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, MRF Nagar and Sindhu Nagar.

Adyar Shastri Nagar: Mada Street – East, South, North; Anna Street, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, 1st Sea Ward Road, Mettu Street, West Tank Street, Valmiki Street, Sannathi Street, Chithirai Kulam, Kuppam Beach Road, Bharatidasan Street – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th streets.

Gummidipoondi Sipcot 1st and 4th area: Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS I and IV Industrial Complex Area, Kayalarmedu, Elavoor, Pethikuppam Village, Periya Obalapuram, Sunnambukulam, Chinnabalapuram, Gummidipoondi Housing Board Complex, Gummidipoondi Bazaar, New Gummidipoondi, Bypass Road, Ma.Po.Si Nagar, SR Kandigai, Thambureddy Palayam, Rettembedu, Rajapalayam, Periyanatham, Mangavaram, Appavaram, Choliampakkam, Ayanallur and Enathimelpakkam.

Neelankarai: Blue Beach Road, Maraikayar Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th streets; Kabaleeswarar Nagar 4th Main Road, Sea View Avenue, Murugambal Avenue, Periya Neelankarai Kuppam and Casuarina Drive.

Palavakkam: Kandasamy Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th streets; Kareem Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Street, Kamaraj Salai, Sangam Colony – 1st, 2nd streets; ECR Road, Vembuli Amman Kovil Street, Ma.Po.Ce Street, Narayanaswamy Street, VOC Street, Kayeethe Millath Street, Mosque Street, Anbalagan Street, Periyar Salai, Panchayat Street and Bharatiyar Street.