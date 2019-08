Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, August 21

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Thiruvanmiyur: L B Road Appasamy Flat, Indiranagar 2nd, TNHB, Kamarajar Nagar – 5th Street and Parts of L B Road.

Avadi: Sri Sakthi Nagar, Thirukural Main Road, 60 Feet Road, Jothi Nagar, Vanchinathan Street, Kamaraj Salai, J B Nagar, Devi Nagar, Power Line Road and Senthil Nagar.

Ponneri: Arasur, Periyakavanam, Vellodai, Devadanam, Eliambedu, Annupambattu, A R Palayam, Aladu, Perumbedu, Venbakkam, T V Puram, Ponneri, Kodur, Alinjivakkam, Athipattu, Irulipattu, Janapachatram, P P Road, Jaganathapuram Road, Saikruba Nagar, Vrindavan Nagar, Panjeety, Thatchoor, Keelmeni, Chennivakkam, Chatram, Andarkuppam, Krishnapuram, Madhavaram, Jaganathapuram and Amoor.

Injambakkam: 1st, 2nd Avenue; Brindavan Nagar, Injambakkam-Vetuvakeeni Link Road, Classic Enclave, Anna Enclave, Royal Enclave, Rajan Nagar – 1st, 2nd Street; Selva Nagar, Thomas Avenue, Kasthuribai Nagar, Hanuman Colony, Karpaga Vinayagar Nagar, Olive Beach, Saravana Nagar and Chinandi Kuppam.

Kottivakkam and Sastri Nagar: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th Streets; 7th Cross Street, Kottivakkam Kuppam Road, Sea Ward Road – 2nd, 3rd, 4th; Balakrishnan Road, Thiruveethiamman Kovil Street, ECR Main Road and Police Quarters.

Taramani: Green Acres, Telephone Nagar, Heritage Phase II, Kurinji Nagar, Falling Water, Rajalakshmi Avenue, Anada Estate, Netaji Nagar, Lake View Apartments, Anjugam Ammaiyar Nagar, Sempon Nagar and Annai Sathya Nagar.

Neelankarai: Anna Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets; Pandian Salai, Saraswathy Nagar – South, North; Sengeniamman Kovil Street, Ellai Amman Kovil Street and ECR Ice Factory to Neelankarai Police Station.

Palavakkam: Ambedkar Nagar, Canal Puram, Govindan Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Streets; Vaiko Salai, Maniammal Street (Canal Road), Krishna Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th Streets; Kovalavili Amman Street – 1st to 15th Streets; Periyar Salai, Pachaiyappan Street – 1st to 11th Streets; DSG Street – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets; Kandasamy Nagar – 8th, 9th, 10th Streets and Gandhi Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets.